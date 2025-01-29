Hailey Bieber praises Kendall Jenner after her Schiaparelli's show appearance

Kendall Jenner received a sweet nod from her close pal, Hailey Bieber, after walking the ramp at 2025 Paris Fashion Week.
The globally known supermodel dropped a few glimpses of her look from the fashion designer Schiaparelli's show on her Instagram on Monday, January 28.
Kendall shared a carousel of images featuring her stunning dress, which consisted of a dreamy gown along with a tail.
Underneath The Kardashians alum's post, Hailey, could not resist commenting, "Wait why am I crying?"
However, the 29-year-old model-turned-businesswoman did not reply to her closest pal's comment.
Apart from the Rhode Skin founder, Kendall's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, also praised the model in the comments that read, "So good."
Meanwhile, the 818 Tequila owner captioned her post, "Gown of dreams @schiaparelli @danielroseberry you outdid yourself. This entire show took my breath away. Thank you for having me. I’ll never forget it."
This social media exchange between Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner came after they were spotted enjoying dinner in West Hollywood earlier this month.