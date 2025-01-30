Entertainment

Lady Gaga’s new wax statue immortalizes her 2022 Grammy look

Lady Gaga's statue lines up alongside Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Dwayne Johnson and Harry Styles

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 30, 2025
Lady Gaga’s new wax statue immortalizes her 2022 Grammy look
Lady Gaga’s new wax statue immortalizes her 2022 Grammy look

Lady Gaga's show-stopping look at the 2022 Grammy Awards has been forever immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds London.

The Joker: Folie à Deux actress wore an iconic black and silver Armani Privé gown while collecting an award and performing at the ceremony three years ago, which has been recreated in a brand-new wax model.

The statue lines up alongside the likes Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Dwayne Johnson and Harry Styles in the special Awards Party zone.

Every detail of Gaga's memorable years old look has been painstakingly recreated, from the dazzling earrings to the eight-inch platform lace-up heels.

Lady Gaga’s new wax statue immortalizes her 2022 Grammy look

Moreover, the statue also features Gaga’s unique tattoos which are recreated by Madame Tussauds' team of skilled studio artists.

The result is a lifelike recreation of one of the singer's finest moments, which will be open to the public from Monday.

The wax model comes just days after Gaga announced that she was working on a new album called Mayhem.

Lady Gaga’s upcoming album will mark her eighth studio album with the highly-anticipated tracklist expected to include her lead single Disease, which she dropped in October.

Timothée Chalamet ‘flirts’ with other women in Kylie Jenner’s absence

Timothée Chalamet ‘flirts’ with other women in Kylie Jenner’s absence
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's royal fate in trouble amid William's big plans for Lady Louise

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's royal fate in trouble amid William's big plans for Lady Louise
Washington DC plane crash: 19 bodies recovered from Potomac River

Washington DC plane crash: 19 bodies recovered from Potomac River
Billie Eilish receives sweet nod from Kelly Clarkson

Billie Eilish receives sweet nod from Kelly Clarkson
Matthew McConaughey reunites with ‘True Detective’ co-star Woody Harrelson
Matthew McConaughey reunites with ‘True Detective’ co-star Woody Harrelson
Timothée Chalamet ‘flirts’ with other women in Kylie Jenner’s absence
Timothée Chalamet ‘flirts’ with other women in Kylie Jenner’s absence
Billie Eilish receives sweet nod from Kelly Clarkson
Billie Eilish receives sweet nod from Kelly Clarkson
Zayn Malik reunites with One Direction star during LA show after feud
Zayn Malik reunites with One Direction star during LA show after feud
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take relationship to new level with surprising move
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take relationship to new level with surprising move
'Pride & Prejudice' celebrates 20th anniversary with a major throwback
'Pride & Prejudice' celebrates 20th anniversary with a major throwback
Taylor Swift takes shocking step against Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni feud
Taylor Swift takes shocking step against Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni feud
Taylor Swift prepares Travis Kelce for successful Hollywood career
Taylor Swift prepares Travis Kelce for successful Hollywood career
Khloé Kardashian reveals real reason behind Lamar Odom divorce after 9 years
Khloé Kardashian reveals real reason behind Lamar Odom divorce after 9 years
Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy NYC outing following Aspen getaway
Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy NYC outing following Aspen getaway
Rihanna makes emotional appearance at A$AP Rocky’s shooting trial
Rihanna makes emotional appearance at A$AP Rocky’s shooting trial
Jennifer Garner posts rare childhood snaps in sweet tribute to sisters
Jennifer Garner posts rare childhood snaps in sweet tribute to sisters