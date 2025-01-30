Lady Gaga’s new wax statue immortalizes her 2022 Grammy look

Lady Gaga's show-stopping look at the 2022 Grammy Awards has been forever immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds London.
The Joker: Folie à Deux actress wore an iconic black and silver Armani Privé gown while collecting an award and performing at the ceremony three years ago, which has been recreated in a brand-new wax model.
The statue lines up alongside the likes Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Dwayne Johnson and Harry Styles in the special Awards Party zone.
Every detail of Gaga's memorable years old look has been painstakingly recreated, from the dazzling earrings to the eight-inch platform lace-up heels.
Moreover, the statue also features Gaga’s unique tattoos which are recreated by Madame Tussauds' team of skilled studio artists.
The result is a lifelike recreation of one of the singer's finest moments, which will be open to the public from Monday.
The wax model comes just days after Gaga announced that she was working on a new album called Mayhem.
Lady Gaga’s upcoming album will mark her eighth studio album with the highly-anticipated tracklist expected to include her lead single Disease, which she dropped in October.