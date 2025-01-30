Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy NYC outing following Aspen getaway

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber are not letting any divorce rumours come in between their quality time.
As per Just Jared, the couple were seen spending time in New York City (NYC) after enjoying the winters in Aspen, Colorado on Wednesday, January 29.
The Love Yourself crooner wore a neon yellow hoodie, over-sized skin pants, matching slippers and a blue baseball cap during an afternoon in the city.
While, the Rhode founder was dressed in a tan trench coat, matching pants layered with grey cardigan. Hailey accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses.
Earlier this month, Hailey and Justin were seen enjoying their winters in Colorado's mountains with close pals including Kylie and Kendall Jenner.
During this trip, the rumours of their split started after the Peaches singer unfollowed Hailey on Instagram.
Justin was quick to address the speculations, sharing that someone else went through his social media.
The A-listers couple were previously spotted together at a comedy show on Saturday, January 25, in Los Angeles, where they were joined by their close friend and Canadian singer, Tate McRae.
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed a baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.