Entertainment

Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy NYC outing following Aspen getaway

The it Hollywood couple, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber once again put the split rumours to rest

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 30, 2025
Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy NYC outing following Aspen getaway
Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy NYC outing following Aspen getaway

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber are not letting any divorce rumours come in between their quality time.

As per Just Jared, the couple were seen spending time in New York City (NYC) after enjoying the winters in Aspen, Colorado on Wednesday, January 29.

The Love Yourself crooner wore a neon yellow hoodie, over-sized skin pants, matching slippers and a blue baseball cap during an afternoon in the city.

While, the Rhode founder was dressed in a tan trench coat, matching pants layered with grey cardigan. Hailey accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses.

Picture credit: just jared/Instagram
Picture credit: just jared/Instagram

Earlier this month, Hailey and Justin were seen enjoying their winters in Colorado's mountains with close pals including Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

During this trip, the rumours of their split started after the Peaches singer unfollowed Hailey on Instagram.

Justin was quick to address the speculations, sharing that someone else went through his social media.

The A-listers couple were previously spotted together at a comedy show on Saturday, January 25, in Los Angeles, where they were joined by their close friend and Canadian singer, Tate McRae.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed a baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

khloé Kardashian reveals real reason behind Lamar Odom divorce after 9 years

khloé Kardashian reveals real reason behind Lamar Odom divorce after 9 years
Novak Djokovic faces pressure from father to retire from tennis

Novak Djokovic faces pressure from father to retire from tennis
Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy NYC outing following Aspen getaway

Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy NYC outing following Aspen getaway

Prince William celebrates good news after Princess Beatrice’s daughter birth

Prince William celebrates good news after Princess Beatrice’s daughter birth
khloé Kardashian reveals real reason behind Lamar Odom divorce after 9 years
khloé Kardashian reveals real reason behind Lamar Odom divorce after 9 years
Rihanna makes emotional appearance at A$AP Rocky’s shooting trial
Rihanna makes emotional appearance at A$AP Rocky’s shooting trial
Jennifer Garner posts rare childhood snaps in sweet tribute to sisters
Jennifer Garner posts rare childhood snaps in sweet tribute to sisters
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner confirm romance with PDA packed outing in Paris
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner confirm romance with PDA packed outing in Paris
Reese Witherspoon slays ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ red carpet with chic look
Reese Witherspoon slays ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ red carpet with chic look
Kylie Jenner turns head in Paris amid latest outing without Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner turns head in Paris amid latest outing without Timothée Chalamet
Hailey Bieber praises Kendall Jenner after her Schiaparelli's show appearance
Hailey Bieber praises Kendall Jenner after her Schiaparelli's show appearance
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-staffer unveils new details about rapper's parties
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-staffer unveils new details about rapper's parties
Bruno Mars issues new statement on famous gambling debt rumor
Bruno Mars issues new statement on famous gambling debt rumor
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s leaked texts add new drama to legal fight
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s leaked texts add new drama to legal fight
Zayn Malik drops unseen photos amid 'Stairway to the Sky Tour'
Zayn Malik drops unseen photos amid 'Stairway to the Sky Tour'
Selena Gomez’s decision to remove crying video REVEALED
Selena Gomez’s decision to remove crying video REVEALED