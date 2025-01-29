Dua Lipa, Callum Turner confirm romance with PDA packed outing in Paris  

Dua Lipa and her boyfriend, Callum Turner, confirmed romance rumours with their first PDA-packed date night in Paris.
The couple was spotted dancing under the Eiffel Tower in the city of love, as they both have been in the city for Haute Couture Fashion Week.
Notably, Dua and Callum were seen sitting in front of the Eiffel Tower while sweetly kissing each other.
Meanwhile, the Levitating crooner shocked her fans as she was spotted smoking in public for the first time.
During their outing, the 29-year-old Albanian musician was wearing a black leather jacket with matching pants.
On the other hand, Callum was in a black jacket, which he paired with blue bell-bottom jeans.
This joint appearance of the two came after the singer flaunted her diamond ring, which left her fans speculating that she might be engaged to the 34-year-old actor.
In December 2024, Dua subtly hinted at her engagement as she shared a carousel of images on Instagram where her fans observed a large jewellery piece on her finger.
After Dua's controversial post, an insider confirmed to The Sun that the couple secretly engaged over Christmas and planned to celebrate with friends and family on New Year’s Eve.
As of now, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have not confirmed their engagement reports.