Bruno Mars issues new statement on famous gambling debt rumor

Bruno Mars has addressed the famous $50 million gambling debt rumour in new statement.
The Grammy-winning artist, 39, shared an announcement on Instagram Stories about his big milestone on the streaming service platform, Spotify.
Bruno joked about a past rumor that he has a $50 million gambling debt with MGM Resorts
The Honolulu hitmaker penned, “KEEP STREAMING, I’ll be out of debt in no time.”
The shared post revealed that he became the first-ever artist to garner a monthly total of at least 150 million listeners.
In March 14, 2024, News Nation article titled “Bruno Mars needs to lay off the slots: Source” unveiled his alleged financial issues with MGM Resorts International.
The source said, “He owes millions to the MGM [from gambling] and that his debts have gotten as high as $50 million,” adding, MGM “basically own him.”
The When I Was Your Man singer “makes $90 million a year off of the deal he did with the casino, but then he has to pay back his debt… after taxes, Mars makes $1.5 million per night.”
On the work front, Bruno’s duet with BLACKPINK's ROSÉ, titled APT, earned third spot on the Billboard Hot 100.