Entertainment

khloé Kardashian reveals real reason behind Lamar Odom divorce after 9 years

khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom separated in 2013 and finalised their divorce in 2016

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 30, 2025
khloé Kardashian reveals real reason behind Lamar Odom divorce after 9 years
khloé Kardashian reveals real reason behind Lamar Odom divorce after 9 years

Khloé Kardashian has revealed the real reason behind her divorce with Lamar Odom nearly after 9 years.

While interviewing Mel Robbins for the third episode of her podcast, Khloé in Wonderland, the Good American Founder revealed the moment of realisation that she couldn't change Odom or save him from his addiction.

"I remember, I was married and my ex-husband had a drug addiction. And I knew that his addiction always heightened — he was in the NBA — and his addiction always heightened when he was in the off-season, cause idle time is the devil's playground," she began.

Khloé continued, "And so I remember he was asked to go to Team USA, if I remember correctly, and I was begging, 'Please, please go to Team USA,' and I was pushing, and I remember he just looked at me and said, 'You can't want it more than I do.’”

"It's so silly, 'cause I know that. But I wanted it so badly, because I wanted to help him and to get him to feel the motivation and feel good, but he just wasn't in that place,” she added.

The Kardashians star admitted that it took her a long time to come to terms with the fact that she couldn't change Odom or fix his addiction.

"It took me a long time to get to, then I had to file for divorce. That was a very pivotal moment in my life because I remember that statement being like...'Yeah, you're right. I can't want your life more than you,'” she shared.

Khloé Kardashian eventually filed for divorce in 2013, but the proceedings were put on hold after Lamar Odom's near-fatal overdose in 2015.

khloé Kardashian reveals real reason behind Lamar Odom divorce after 9 years

khloé Kardashian reveals real reason behind Lamar Odom divorce after 9 years
Novak Djokovic faces pressure from father to retire from tennis

Novak Djokovic faces pressure from father to retire from tennis
Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy NYC outing following Aspen getaway

Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy NYC outing following Aspen getaway

Prince William celebrates good news after Princess Beatrice’s daughter birth

Prince William celebrates good news after Princess Beatrice’s daughter birth
Taylor Swift prepares Travis Kelce for successful Hollywood career
Taylor Swift prepares Travis Kelce for successful Hollywood career
Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy NYC outing following Aspen getaway
Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy NYC outing following Aspen getaway
Rihanna makes emotional appearance at A$AP Rocky’s shooting trial
Rihanna makes emotional appearance at A$AP Rocky’s shooting trial
Jennifer Garner posts rare childhood snaps in sweet tribute to sisters
Jennifer Garner posts rare childhood snaps in sweet tribute to sisters
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner confirm romance with PDA packed outing in Paris
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner confirm romance with PDA packed outing in Paris
Reese Witherspoon slays ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ red carpet with chic look
Reese Witherspoon slays ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ red carpet with chic look
Kylie Jenner turns head in Paris amid latest outing without Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner turns head in Paris amid latest outing without Timothée Chalamet
Hailey Bieber praises Kendall Jenner after her Schiaparelli's show appearance
Hailey Bieber praises Kendall Jenner after her Schiaparelli's show appearance
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-staffer unveils new details about rapper's parties
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-staffer unveils new details about rapper's parties
Bruno Mars issues new statement on famous gambling debt rumor
Bruno Mars issues new statement on famous gambling debt rumor
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s leaked texts add new drama to legal fight
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s leaked texts add new drama to legal fight
Zayn Malik drops unseen photos amid 'Stairway to the Sky Tour'
Zayn Malik drops unseen photos amid 'Stairway to the Sky Tour'