khloé Kardashian reveals real reason behind Lamar Odom divorce after 9 years

Khloé Kardashian has revealed the real reason behind her divorce with Lamar Odom nearly after 9 years.
While interviewing Mel Robbins for the third episode of her podcast, Khloé in Wonderland, the Good American Founder revealed the moment of realisation that she couldn't change Odom or save him from his addiction.
"I remember, I was married and my ex-husband had a drug addiction. And I knew that his addiction always heightened — he was in the NBA — and his addiction always heightened when he was in the off-season, cause idle time is the devil's playground," she began.
Khloé continued, "And so I remember he was asked to go to Team USA, if I remember correctly, and I was begging, 'Please, please go to Team USA,' and I was pushing, and I remember he just looked at me and said, 'You can't want it more than I do.’”
"It's so silly, 'cause I know that. But I wanted it so badly, because I wanted to help him and to get him to feel the motivation and feel good, but he just wasn't in that place,” she added.
The Kardashians star admitted that it took her a long time to come to terms with the fact that she couldn't change Odom or fix his addiction.
"It took me a long time to get to, then I had to file for divorce. That was a very pivotal moment in my life because I remember that statement being like...'Yeah, you're right. I can't want your life more than you,'” she shared.
Khloé Kardashian eventually filed for divorce in 2013, but the proceedings were put on hold after Lamar Odom's near-fatal overdose in 2015.