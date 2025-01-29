Patrick Mahomes makes history at Kansas City Chiefs before Super Bowl 2025

Patrick Mahomes has made a history at Kansas City Chiefs before Super Bowl 2025.
On January 28, the red team made announcement to honour Patrick for his latest achievement with the team.
The NFL player completed 18 of his 26 passes for 245 yards and one touchdown during the Chiefs match against the Buffalo Bills in AFC Championship Game.
Patrick also rushed 11 times for for 43 yards and two scores during the game,
The American american football quarterback made a new Chiefs record for the most rushing touchdowns in the playoffs in franchise history.
As per StatMuse, he has seven postseason rushing TDs in his career, dethroning Damien Williams (six).
The Chiefs announcement read, "@PatrickMahomes now holds the franchise record for the most rushing touchdowns in playoffs history. Congratulations, QB1.@PatrickMahomes now holds the franchise record for the most rushing touchdowns in playoffs history.”
His wife Brittany Mahomes also attended the game along with his sister Mia Randall.
After the game, the romantic couple were spotted hugging each other and celebrating the victory together.
Brittany was joined by her new BFF Taylor Swift, who showed up to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce.