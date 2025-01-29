Saba Qamar shares major update from hospital bed 

Saba Qamar updated fans about her health!
The Digest Writer actress sparked much concern after being spotted at the hospital where she landed due to severe diarrhoea.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, Qamar dropped a major update, revealing she is healthy.
She wrote, “Hey my amazing fans! I know a lot of you were worried about me. So I just want to let you know that I had severe diarrhea.”
Further adding, “Alhamdulillah, I’m feeling much better now. I’m healing, recovering, and my wonderful team is taking care of me.”
The Cheekh star then went on to express gratitude and appreciation for all the outpouring of love, “Your love and prayers mean so much to me, and I promise I’ll be back really, really soon. Love you all, please keep me in your duas.”
For the unversed, Saba’s very close friends from the fraternity paid a visit and gathered around her hospital bed.
On the professional front, Saba Qamar has a new project lined up with her best friend and fellow actor Ahsan Khan.