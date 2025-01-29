Machine Gun Kelly fires back at ‘sources’ for Megan Fox split claims

Machine Gun Kelly has finally addressed the rumours that he’s not on “talking” terms with Megan Fox ahead of their first baby birth.
On Tuesday night, MGK issued a statement on his official social media account, debunking “sources.”
The pop icon posted a picture of himself on Instagram and wrote, “how can “sources say” when the sources haven’t said anything.”
In the first frame, the Bad Things singer can be seen looking out of the window with his body covered in tattoo.
Machine can be seen fixing his hair in the second photo.
Recently, TMZ reported that Megan has cut contact with MGK as she “doesn’t want anything to do with” him.
The source shared, “Everyone in her orbit is happy about it. … They feel like she finally came to her senses by shutting him out of her life.”
It is pertinent to note that Megan Fox is due to give birth in March.
Notably, the pair got engaged in 2022, but called off their engagement sometime in 2023.
They announced pregnancy news on Monday, November 11, 2024.