Entertainment

Machine Gun Kelly fires back at ‘sources’ for Megan Fox split claims

Machine Gun Kelly breaks silence on Megan Fox break up before first baby birth

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 29, 2025
Machine Gun Kelly fires back at ‘sources’ for Megan Fox split claims
Machine Gun Kelly fires back at ‘sources’ for Megan Fox split claims

Machine Gun Kelly has finally addressed the rumours that he’s not on “talking” terms with Megan Fox ahead of their first baby birth.

On Tuesday night, MGK issued a statement on his official social media account, debunking “sources.”


The pop icon posted a picture of himself on Instagram and wrote, “how can “sources say” when the sources haven’t said anything.”

In the first frame, the Bad Things singer can be seen looking out of the window with his body covered in tattoo.

Machine can be seen fixing his hair in the second photo.

Recently, TMZ reported that Megan has cut contact with MGK as she “doesn’t want anything to do with” him.

The source shared, “Everyone in her orbit is happy about it. … They feel like she finally came to her senses by shutting him out of her life.”

It is pertinent to note that Megan Fox is due to give birth in March.

Notably, the pair got engaged in 2022, but called off their engagement sometime in 2023.

They announced pregnancy news on Monday, November 11, 2024.

Zayn Malik drops unseen photos amid 'Stairway to the Sky Tour'

Zayn Malik drops unseen photos amid 'Stairway to the Sky Tour'
Prince William, Princess Kate debate key decision about Prince George’s future

Prince William, Princess Kate debate key decision about Prince George’s future
Selena Gomez’s decision to remove crying video REVEALED

Selena Gomez’s decision to remove crying video REVEALED
15 crushed to death after stampede breaks out at India's mega-festival

15 crushed to death after stampede breaks out at India's mega-festival

Selena Gomez’s decision to remove crying video REVEALED
Selena Gomez’s decision to remove crying video REVEALED
Katy Perry explains impact of motherhood on her musical career
Katy Perry explains impact of motherhood on her musical career
Paris Fashion Week: Heidi Klum swoons over son Henry's ramp walk
Paris Fashion Week: Heidi Klum swoons over son Henry's ramp walk
Here's why Charli XCX withdraws from BRITs performance
Here's why Charli XCX withdraws from BRITs performance
Timothée Chalamet reveals rare details about his role in 'A Complete Unknown'
Timothée Chalamet reveals rare details about his role in 'A Complete Unknown'
Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, BLACKPINK Jennie wear BOLD dresses at Chanel show
Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, BLACKPINK Jennie wear BOLD dresses at Chanel show
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner set couple goals in city of love after engagement
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner set couple goals in city of love after engagement
Inside Zendaya, Tom Holland’s ‘exciting journey’ after engagement
Inside Zendaya, Tom Holland’s ‘exciting journey’ after engagement
Lady Gaga’s fiancé Michael Polansky spills beans on their high-profile romance
Lady Gaga’s fiancé Michael Polansky spills beans on their high-profile romance
Megan Fox cuts off contact with Machine Gun Kelly as baby's due date nears
Megan Fox cuts off contact with Machine Gun Kelly as baby's due date nears
Cardi B drops rare family photos after revealing bold piercing
Cardi B drops rare family photos after revealing bold piercing
Lady Gaga opens up about starting family with fiancé Michael Polansky: 'I'm ready'
Lady Gaga opens up about starting family with fiancé Michael Polansky: 'I'm ready'