'Pride & Prejudice' celebrates 20th anniversary with a major throwback

Keira Knightley’s classic Pride & Prejudice is turning 20 this year and fans can commemorate the occasion with a throwback to one of the most iconic scenes from the film.
As per People, Focus Features and Mise en Scènt, companies, who make candles inspired by movies, announced a unique collaboration on Wednesday, January 29.
The companies took to their Instagram to share that they are releasing a candle called, "What Excellent Boiled Potatoes," a reference to the scene of 2005 film adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel, delivered by Tom Hollander’s character, Mr. Collins.
Mise en Scènt wrote in the caption, "In partnership with @focusfeatures, we’ve captured the essence of one of Pride & Prejudice’s most iconic scenes – yes, this candle truly smells like boiled potatoes. Celebrate 20 years of longing glances, rainy confession, and perfectly seasoned side dishes!"
The 2005 adaption of the film, directed by Joe Wright, was released in September, starring Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet, who got Oscar nomination for her performance.
Fans flocked to Instagram account to share their love for the all-time romance classic and the $36 dollars candle.
One fan wrote, "Obsessed with the branding! And everything about this."
While another commented, "omg iconic (red heart, potato emoji)."
Pride & Prejudice, the original novel by Jane Austen, was her second project, published in 1813, which marked 212 years this month of being loved by literature enthusiasts all over the world.