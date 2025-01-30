Entertainment

'Pride & Prejudice' celebrates 20th anniversary with a major throwback

Joe Wright’s 'Pride & Prejudice' is gearing up to mark 20 years of being an all-time classic

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 30, 2025


Keira Knightley’s classic Pride & Prejudice is turning 20 this year and fans can commemorate the occasion with a throwback to one of the most iconic scenes from the film.

As per People, Focus Features and Mise en Scènt, companies, who make candles inspired by movies, announced a unique collaboration on Wednesday, January 29.

The companies took to their Instagram to share that they are releasing a candle called, "What Excellent Boiled Potatoes," a reference to the scene of 2005 film adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel, delivered by Tom Hollander’s character, Mr. Collins.

Picture courtesy: Mise en Scènt/ Instagram
Picture courtesy: Mise en Scènt/ Instagram

Mise en Scènt wrote in the caption, "In partnership with @focusfeatures, we’ve captured the essence of one of Pride & Prejudice’s most iconic scenes – yes, this candle truly smells like boiled potatoes. Celebrate 20 years of longing glances, rainy confession, and perfectly seasoned side dishes!"

The 2005 adaption of the film, directed by Joe Wright, was released in September, starring Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet, who got Oscar nomination for her performance.

Fans flocked to Instagram account to share their love for the all-time romance classic and the $36 dollars candle.

One fan wrote, "Obsessed with the branding! And everything about this."

While another commented, "omg iconic (red heart, potato emoji)."

Pride & Prejudice, the original novel by Jane Austen, was her second project, published in 1813, which marked 212 years this month of being loved by literature enthusiasts all over the world.

Timothée Chalamet ‘flirts’ with other women in Kylie Jenner’s absence

Timothée Chalamet ‘flirts’ with other women in Kylie Jenner’s absence
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's royal fate in trouble amid William's big plans for Lady Louise

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's royal fate in trouble amid William's big plans for Lady Louise
Washington DC plane crash: 19 bodies recovered from Potomac River

Washington DC plane crash: 19 bodies recovered from Potomac River
Billie Eilish receives sweet nod from Kelly Clarkson

Billie Eilish receives sweet nod from Kelly Clarkson
Matthew McConaughey reunites with ‘True Detective’ co-star Woody Harrelson
Matthew McConaughey reunites with ‘True Detective’ co-star Woody Harrelson
Timothée Chalamet ‘flirts’ with other women in Kylie Jenner’s absence
Timothée Chalamet ‘flirts’ with other women in Kylie Jenner’s absence
Billie Eilish receives sweet nod from Kelly Clarkson
Billie Eilish receives sweet nod from Kelly Clarkson
Zayn Malik reunites with One Direction star during LA show after feud
Zayn Malik reunites with One Direction star during LA show after feud
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take relationship to new level with surprising move
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take relationship to new level with surprising move
Taylor Swift takes shocking step against Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni feud
Taylor Swift takes shocking step against Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni feud
Lady Gaga’s new wax statue immortalizes her 2022 Grammy look
Lady Gaga’s new wax statue immortalizes her 2022 Grammy look
Taylor Swift prepares Travis Kelce for successful Hollywood career
Taylor Swift prepares Travis Kelce for successful Hollywood career
Khloé Kardashian reveals real reason behind Lamar Odom divorce after 9 years
Khloé Kardashian reveals real reason behind Lamar Odom divorce after 9 years
Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy NYC outing following Aspen getaway
Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy NYC outing following Aspen getaway
Rihanna makes emotional appearance at A$AP Rocky’s shooting trial
Rihanna makes emotional appearance at A$AP Rocky’s shooting trial
Jennifer Garner posts rare childhood snaps in sweet tribute to sisters
Jennifer Garner posts rare childhood snaps in sweet tribute to sisters