Vicky Kaushal to follow in Katrina Kaif's footsteps with new project?

Vicky Kaushal has been giving back to back hits to fans since many year with an exciting line-up of projects with movies like Chhaava, Love & War, and Mahavatar in the pipeline.
However, the rumors are also suggesting that Vicky is finally in talks with Katrina Kaif’s director friend Kabir Khan for his next hit.
According to Filmfare, the duo, who have been admirers of each other’s work are finally planning to collaborate on a film.
"Kabir Khan and Katrina Kaif have had a long-standing association and friendship,” a source told the outlet.
They further added, "Ever since Katrina and Vicky Kaushal came together, Kabir has always been a friend and mentor to Vicky. But now, after all these years, they have finally found a project, where the two can come together. The deal hasn't been sealed yet. But it is as good as done."
The rumors of their collaboration comes after Kabir announced his collaboration with Applause Entertainment for a two-picture deal on Wednesday.
Earlier to this, Vicky expressed his love for Kabir Khan's last directorial film, Chandu Champion, on Instagram.
"Thoroughly enjoyed watching the film! Incredible storytelling @kabirkhankk Sir. Moves you, inspires you, entertains you! Spectacular work @kartikaaryan keep shining brother... Salute to the true champion...Murlikant Sir!!!” he wrote last year.
To note, Kabir Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s wife Katrina Kaif share great bond as they have collaborated on movies like New York and Ek Tha Tiger.