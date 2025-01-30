King Abdullah takes milestone step with EU on 62nd birthday

King Abdullah has shaken hands with the European Union and taken a milestone step!
On the 62nd birthday of the Jordanian Monarch, the official Instagram handle of the Royal Hashemite Court shared a video that saw Abdullah meeting key European Union officials and King Philippe of Belgium.
During his working visit in Belgium, the King signed a milestone Joint Declaration with the organization.
The statement, penned by King Abdullah of Jordan alongside the video, stated, “Jordan and the EU marked a new milestone by launching a strategic and comprehensive partnership.”
Abdullah also hoped for working on to promote regional stability.
“Grateful to European Parliament President Metsola, Council President Costa, and Commission President von der Leyen. We will continue working with you in pursuit of regional stability,” the statement continued.
The message was concluded with the King’s signature that read, “His Majesty King Abdullah II” and two hashtags #Jordan and #EU.
While on the visit, the Jordanian King signed Joint Declaration on the Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership between Jordan and the European Union.
Meanwhile, King Abdullah’s wife, Queen Rania, also shared a post on her official Instagram handle, posting a beautiful couple snap of her with the Monarch as she penned a touching birthday wish for him.