Royal

King Abdullah takes milestone step with EU on 62nd birthday

The King of Jordan, Abdullah II, is on a working visit in Belgium and has met key leaders of the European Union

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 30, 2025

King Abdullah takes milestone step with EU on 62nd birthday


King Abdullah has shaken hands with the European Union and taken a milestone step!

On the 62nd birthday of the Jordanian Monarch, the official Instagram handle of the Royal Hashemite Court shared a video that saw Abdullah meeting key European Union officials and King Philippe of Belgium.

During his working visit in Belgium, the King signed a milestone Joint Declaration with the organization.

The statement, penned by King Abdullah of Jordan alongside the video, stated, “Jordan and the EU marked a new milestone by launching a strategic and comprehensive partnership.”

Abdullah also hoped for working on to promote regional stability.

“Grateful to European Parliament President Metsola, Council President Costa, and Commission President von der Leyen. We will continue working with you in pursuit of regional stability,” the statement continued.

The message was concluded with the King’s signature that read, “His Majesty King Abdullah II” and two hashtags #Jordan and #EU.

While on the visit, the Jordanian King signed Joint Declaration on the Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership between Jordan and the European Union.

Meanwhile, King Abdullah’s wife, Queen Rania, also shared a post on her official Instagram handle, posting a beautiful couple snap of her with the Monarch as she penned a touching birthday wish for him.

Timothée Chalamet ‘flirts’ with other women in Kylie Jenner’s absence

Timothée Chalamet ‘flirts’ with other women in Kylie Jenner’s absence
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's royal fate in trouble amid William's big plans for Lady Louise

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's royal fate in trouble amid William's big plans for Lady Louise
Washington DC plane crash: 19 bodies recovered from Potomac River

Washington DC plane crash: 19 bodies recovered from Potomac River
Billie Eilish receives sweet nod from Kelly Clarkson

Billie Eilish receives sweet nod from Kelly Clarkson
Queen Letizia presides first meeting after attending key event with King Felipe
Queen Letizia presides first meeting after attending key event with King Felipe
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's royal fate in trouble amid William's big plans for Lady Louise
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's royal fate in trouble amid William's big plans for Lady Louise
King Frederik, Queen Mary host key officials after Auschwitz 80th anniversary
King Frederik, Queen Mary host key officials after Auschwitz 80th anniversary
Meghan Markle's ‘dominance’ leaves Prince Harry ‘lonely’
Meghan Markle's ‘dominance’ leaves Prince Harry ‘lonely’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snub Oprah Winfrey on her big milestone
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snub Oprah Winfrey on her big milestone
King Charles goes against Queen Elizabeth in major move
King Charles goes against Queen Elizabeth in major move
Queen Rania pens touching note on King Abdullah’s 62nd birthday
Queen Rania pens touching note on King Abdullah’s 62nd birthday
Prince William celebrates good news after Princess Beatrice’s daughter birth
Prince William celebrates good news after Princess Beatrice’s daughter birth
King Charles, Queen Camilla meet PM Keir Starmer, Kemi Badenoch at Royal Palace
King Charles, Queen Camilla meet PM Keir Starmer, Kemi Badenoch at Royal Palace
Princess Beatrice gives huge nod to Queen Elizabeth after daughter's birth
Princess Beatrice gives huge nod to Queen Elizabeth after daughter's birth
Sarah Ferguson celebrates Beatrice’s daughter birth: ‘Incredibly blessed’
Sarah Ferguson celebrates Beatrice’s daughter birth: ‘Incredibly blessed’
Prince William takes milestone step to ‘protect’ ecosystems
Prince William takes milestone step to ‘protect’ ecosystems