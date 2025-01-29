Royal

King Charles breaks royal protocol as Prince William misses key event

King Charles reportedly opted not to enforce strict royal protocol on Prince William

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 29, 2025


Prince William was notably absent from a major event due to "exceptional circumstances," with King Charles reportedly opting not to enforce strict royal protocol in his absence.

As per GB News, in January the Prince of Wales missed a major international event as he chose to stay with the Princess of Wales due to her birthday.

The royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams exclusively told the outlet that King Charles was aware of the "exceptional circumstances" Kate and William have undergone in the last year.

He said, "You've got exceptional circumstances.” adding, "I think we would have expected him to have attended because Carter was obviously a president of significance."

Fitzwilliam also supported the King's decision to send his brother Prince Edward, saying, "This is not a time for strict protocol.”

The royal commentator continued, "It is the King who assigns who goes, and it was essential that William spent time with Kate on that special day."

Prince William planned to stay in the UK, skipping Jimmy Carter’s funeral that coincided with Kate’s 43rd birthday.

Prince Edward, 14th in line to the throne, went to the Washington DC ceremony, where Carter was lying in state at the Capitol building to represent the royal family.

