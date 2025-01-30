Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take relationship to new level with surprising move

  Web Desk
  • January 30, 2025
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have taken their relationship to new level with a shocking move.

The lovebirds have seemingly decided to move in together after being in relationship for almost two years.

A source told Us Weekly, "When they have time, they want to look at real estate."

Travis and Taylor have “talked about exploring buying a home together."

Recently, The Tortured Poets Department artist also planned some renovations of her Rhode Island home, which includes an “enlarged bedroom suite" with a whopping $1.7 million cost.

“She’s hoping to get it ready for the summer,” the tipster added.

Moreover, the NFL player had also shared some insights into his "very strong" relationship with Taylor.

During chat on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Travis said, “She's fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game.She loves coming to Arrowhead and coming to the games and cheering for me, so I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams."

He noted, "That's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft. Focus on being the best version of you."

The couple was last spotted at at the Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium ground.

