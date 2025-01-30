Meghan Markle's ‘dominance’ leaves Prince Harry ‘lonely’

Prince Harry's decision to step back from his royal duties and choosing self-exile in Unites states with his wife, Meghan Markle, has reportedly left him feeling lonely and isolated.
According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, Meghan's dominant role in the relationship has led to Harry's feelings of loneliness.
"Harry is in exile – he chose it. It’s lonely, and he will undoubtedly miss his friends and family. There is no sign whatsoever of the rift in the royal family healing. King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales have, to put it mildly, other priorities,” he told Fox News Digital.
Richard continued, "I think Meghan is undoubtedly the dominant person in their relationship.”
"I don’t doubt he wishes they had managed to arrange a half-in, half-out arrangement [with the royal family], especially as his military links meant so much to him,” he added.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from their royal duties was announced in January 2020,
Since then, they have been living in the United States, pursuing a new life outside of the royal family.