King Frederik, Queen Mary host key officials after Auschwitz 80th anniversary

King Frederik and Queen Mary are hosting dinner on account of Navy’s service decoration!
Two days after the Danish Monarch and his Queen joined global leaders at an event in Poland to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the royal couple is hosting decoration dinners for Navy officials.
“On 29 January 1801, on his birthday, Christian VII instituted the Holmens Hæderstegn, which is the Navy's service decoration. On this occasion, Their Majesties the King and Queen held a dinner last night in the Dining Room in Frederik VIII's Palace,” read the caption.
The dinner also marked the presence of Her Majesty Queen Margrethe.
In the post, the Danish Royal Family also shared a photograph of King Frederik, Queen Mary, and Queen Margrethe along with the navy officers.
“The guests tonight were officers of the rank of admiral and commander from the Navy. The decoration dinners are held annually in rotation between the Army, the Navy, the Danish Armed Forces, the Air Force and the Danish Emergency Management Agency,” the Royal Palace further mentioned.
It continued, “The Holmens Hæderstegn is the oldest of the military service decorations. Those who have been employed in the Navy for 25 years may be considered for a decoration.”
King Frederik and Queen Mary united in a wedlock on May 14, 2004 at Copenhagen Cathedral.