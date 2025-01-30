Junaid Khan breaks silence on bold remarks about Aamir Khan's ex-wives

Junaid Khan regretted his bold remarks about Aamir Khan's ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.
The Maharaj star has made a major blunder while promoting his upcoming movie Loveyapa on the Bigg Boss 18 finale.
He appeared on the show with co-star Khushi Kapoor on January 19, 2025, and later on his father also joined them on stage along with Salman Khan.
During a segment, Aamir teased Salman about his former relationships.
Junaid then made witty remarks that they will only find cuss words from Aamir's ex-wives in his phone, “What do I even see in your phone? Either Reena or Kiran would have texted you.”
He regretted his remarks during a recent chat with Bollywood Bubble, "I mean, maybe it was a little out of place. No, I mean, they're both very, very senior actors, so I think I should have behaved a little more.”
The actor added, “They both have been doing this for 40 years now and they are both fantastic. So maybe I should have behaved myself."
Neither Amir nor his ex-wives have made any remarks about the apology yet.