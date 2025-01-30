Royal

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's royal fate in trouble amid William's big plans for Lady Louise

The York sisters' dream for official royal titles faces further delay

  • January 30, 2025
Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are reportedly grappling with same old dilemma, surrounding their Royal future.

King Charles' nieces are seemingly paying the price of the disgrace their father Prince Andrew has brought to them with back to back controversies last year.

During an exclusive conversation with GB, a royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has predicted that Beatrice and Eugenie's will unlikely to become working royals, reason being their disgraced father's public image.

For the unversed, the Duke of York stepped down from his royal duties in 2019 after his infamous controversial Newsnight interview, in which he openly discussed about his ties with paedophile Jeffery Epstein.

"The sisters occasionally do royal duties or attend events," Fitzwilliams noted, referring to the York sisters dedication for the royal family. 

He continued, "I can't see them doing more, but it could change."

"The problem is the York brand has a toxic theme," the royal expert added.

The royal commentator also noted that it's impossible for the York sisters to break ties with their father.

"It's impossible, that's the problem," he noted.

However, Fitzwilliams further suggested that, "the royals have to bear in mind the public relations consequences with absolutely anything to do with the Yorks." 

This update comes amid the reports that Prince William is set to award Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward's daughter Lady Louis Windsor with Princess title once he ascends to the throne.

