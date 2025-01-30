Trending

Tripti Dimri celebrates rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant's big day

Bollywood Actress Tripti Dimri debuted in 2017 comedy 'Poster Boys' before she rose to fame with 'Laila Majnu'

  January 30, 2025
Tripti Dimri celebrated rumoured beau Sam Merchant's special day with heartfelt wishes.

As per NDTV, the duo has shared similar pictures on social media, multiple times, fuelling fans speculations.

On Thursday the Animal actress took to her Instagram to share a never-seen-before photo of her with the model-turned-businessman.

The collage of snaps was captioned, "Happy birthday @sam_merchant wishing you all the love and joy you spread, right back to you."

In December, Tripti sent the internet berserk with her Finland vacation, which fans assumed was with her rumoured partner.

Meanwhile, Sam also dropped a similar video on his Instagram stories, where he could be seen enjoying the snow.

On December 15, 2024, the Laila Majnu actress and hotelier were seen having a lunch together at a Mumbai cafe.

Tripti shared during an interview that she has lost her freedom due to all aspects of her life being in the spotlight.

"Sometimes it really bothers me because I love my freedom and I miss the days where I could just walk on the roads without having to worry about anything; without a mask," she added.

On work front, Tripti Dimri’s upcoming film, Dhadak 2, is set to hit theatres in February 2025, which will also star Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’s lead Siddhant Chaturvedi.

