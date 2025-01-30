Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet ‘flirts’ with other women in Kylie Jenner’s absence

‘A Complete Unknown’ star Timothée Chalamet is urged to break up with Kylie Jenner

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 30, 2025
Timothée Chalamet ‘flirts’ with other women in Kylie Jenner’s absence
Timothée Chalamet ‘flirts’ with other women in Kylie Jenner’s absence

Timothée Chalamet might be losing interest in his fashion mogul girlfriend Kylie Jenner!

The duo, who has been dating since the spring of 2023, recently made a couple appearance at the Golden Globes 2025, sparking a buzz of excitement among their fans.

However, things might not be as good as they seem in front of the cameras, as sources have revealed shocking insights into the couple’s relationship, which seemingly might come to an end soon.

On Wednesday, January 29, Radaronline reported that “a lot of people” have been pushing the A Complete Unknown star to end things with the Kylie Cosmetics founder to safeguard his “own credibility.”

"A lot of people are saying he should move on from Kylie for the sake of his own credibility,” stated an insider.

Shockingly, it was also revealed that Timothée Chalamet has been “flirting” around with other ladies during the times his girlfriend Kylie Jenner is out of the picture.

“He's reportedly flirting with other ladies when she's not around,” the outlet reported.

Moreover, at the awards ceremony, Jenner was brutally snubbed by Demi Moore when The Kardashians alum tried congratulating her on milestone win.

Revealing Kylie’s feelings and reaction on the snub, the tipster noted, "Demi had a long chat with [Timothée's A Complete Unknown co-star] Elle Fanning and didn't even acknowledge that Kylie was there. Kylie was so humiliated!"

Timothée Chalamet starrer A Complete Unknown was released on December 25, 2024.

Timothée Chalamet ‘flirts’ with other women in Kylie Jenner’s absence

Timothée Chalamet ‘flirts’ with other women in Kylie Jenner’s absence
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's royal fate in trouble amid William's big plans for Lady Louise

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's royal fate in trouble amid William's big plans for Lady Louise
Washington DC plane crash: 19 bodies recovered from Potomac River

Washington DC plane crash: 19 bodies recovered from Potomac River
Billie Eilish receives sweet nod from Kelly Clarkson

Billie Eilish receives sweet nod from Kelly Clarkson
Matthew McConaughey reunites with ‘True Detective’ co-star Woody Harrelson
Matthew McConaughey reunites with ‘True Detective’ co-star Woody Harrelson
Billie Eilish receives sweet nod from Kelly Clarkson
Billie Eilish receives sweet nod from Kelly Clarkson
Zayn Malik reunites with One Direction star during LA show after feud
Zayn Malik reunites with One Direction star during LA show after feud
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take relationship to new level with surprising move
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take relationship to new level with surprising move
'Pride & Prejudice' celebrates 20th anniversary with a major throwback
'Pride & Prejudice' celebrates 20th anniversary with a major throwback
Taylor Swift takes shocking step against Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni feud
Taylor Swift takes shocking step against Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni feud
Lady Gaga’s new wax statue immortalizes her 2022 Grammy look
Lady Gaga’s new wax statue immortalizes her 2022 Grammy look
Taylor Swift prepares Travis Kelce for successful Hollywood career
Taylor Swift prepares Travis Kelce for successful Hollywood career
Khloé Kardashian reveals real reason behind Lamar Odom divorce after 9 years
Khloé Kardashian reveals real reason behind Lamar Odom divorce after 9 years
Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy NYC outing following Aspen getaway
Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy NYC outing following Aspen getaway
Rihanna makes emotional appearance at A$AP Rocky’s shooting trial
Rihanna makes emotional appearance at A$AP Rocky’s shooting trial
Jennifer Garner posts rare childhood snaps in sweet tribute to sisters
Jennifer Garner posts rare childhood snaps in sweet tribute to sisters