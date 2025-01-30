Timothée Chalamet ‘flirts’ with other women in Kylie Jenner’s absence

Timothée Chalamet might be losing interest in his fashion mogul girlfriend Kylie Jenner!
The duo, who has been dating since the spring of 2023, recently made a couple appearance at the Golden Globes 2025, sparking a buzz of excitement among their fans.
However, things might not be as good as they seem in front of the cameras, as sources have revealed shocking insights into the couple’s relationship, which seemingly might come to an end soon.
On Wednesday, January 29, Radaronline reported that “a lot of people” have been pushing the A Complete Unknown star to end things with the Kylie Cosmetics founder to safeguard his “own credibility.”
"A lot of people are saying he should move on from Kylie for the sake of his own credibility,” stated an insider.
Shockingly, it was also revealed that Timothée Chalamet has been “flirting” around with other ladies during the times his girlfriend Kylie Jenner is out of the picture.
“He's reportedly flirting with other ladies when she's not around,” the outlet reported.
Moreover, at the awards ceremony, Jenner was brutally snubbed by Demi Moore when The Kardashians alum tried congratulating her on milestone win.
Revealing Kylie’s feelings and reaction on the snub, the tipster noted, "Demi had a long chat with [Timothée's A Complete Unknown co-star] Elle Fanning and didn't even acknowledge that Kylie was there. Kylie was so humiliated!"
Timothée Chalamet starrer A Complete Unknown was released on December 25, 2024.