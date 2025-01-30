World

Donald Trump takes moment of silence for Washington plane crash victims

Trump confirms the death of all passengers in the American Airlines crash with the military helicopter

  • January 30, 2025
US President Donald Trump confirms the death of all 64 people on the American Airlines flight that collided with the military helicopter before submerging into the Potomac River.

According to Sky News, the US president in a briefing from the White House on Thursday, January 30, 2025, after a “dark and excruciating night in our nation’s capital and in our nation’s history,” announced that there were “no survivors.”

After taking the podium in the White House briefing room, he requested “a moment of silence for the victims and their families” of the fatal aeroplane crash and then bowed his head and observed silence.

He stated, “Sadly, there are no survivors. As one nation, we grieve for every precious soul that has been taken from us so suddenly… This has really shaken a lot of people, including people, very sadly, from other nations.”

While mentioning the Russians onboard, he said, “We can only begin to imagine the agony that you're all feeling. Our hearts are shattered alongside yours. We are here for you to wipe away the tears."

The 78-year-old told reporters that the “massive search and rescue operation” that has been underway since Wednesday night has now switched to the recovery mission.

Furthermore, Trump also blamed Barack Obama and Joe Biden for weakening the standards for air traffic controllers with their “horrible” policies.

