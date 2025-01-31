Entertainment

Chris Evans announces ‘retirement’ from Marvel Cinematic Universe

Evans, who last appeared as Captain America in 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame,' shuts down Avenger return rumor

  • by Web Desk
  • January 31, 2025
Chris Evans has breaks silence on rumors suggesting that he will reprise his role as Captain America in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film.

In Esquire's new profile on Anthony Mackie ahead of the release of Captain America: Brave New World, the actor denied the recent reports that he'll be back as Steve Rogers in 2026's film.

"That's not true," said Evans.

He went on to explain that similar rumors "happen every couple years" since he last played the character in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

"I’ve just stopped responding to it," he noted, adding, "Yeah, no — happily retired!"

The 43-year-old actor last played Captain America in 2019's Avengers: Endgame and has since been replaced by Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, who took on the mantle of Captain America in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Mackie told Esquire with a laugh that he "didn't know" about the rumors of Evans potentially returning.

"I talked to Chris a few weeks ago and it wasn’t on the table then,” he said.

Mackie continued, "I was like, ‘You know, they said they’re bringing everyone back for [Doomsday]. Are you coming back?' He goes, ‘Oh, you know, I’m happily retired.”

Evans did reprise his role as his pre-MCU Fantastic Four character Johnny Storm/Human Torch in last year's Deadpool & Wolverine for a surprise cameo.

