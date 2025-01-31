Queen Mary steps out to inaugurate big initiative after hosting key event

Queen Mary stepped out to inaugurate a major new initiative, following her successful hosting of a key event.
On Thursday, the Danish Queen inaugurated a new hiking trail during a visit to the Danish Nature Foundation in Lerbjerg Forest.
For the outing Queen Mary wore a camo green monochrome look as she donned a waterproof jacket and matching trousers, a purple beanie, and light green gloves.
The official account of the Danish Royals shared the images of adventurous outing of Queen Mary.
In a caption, the palace wrote, “South of Hvalsø in Midtsjælland lies the Lerbjerg Forest nature area. Her Majesty the Queen is the protector of Den Danske Naturfond, which protects several natural areas in Denmark including Lerbjerg Forest.”
They added, “On today's visit, the Queen got the opportunity to experience part of the natural area on a hike through the forest. Den Danske Naturfond, together with local partners, has carried out extensive nature restoration and developed nature experiences and outdoors, so that the forest and nature become more attractive to both animals and people.”
To note, Queen Mary made a outing after she and her husband King Frederick hosted a decoration dinners for Navy officials.