Washington D.C. plane crash: What caused deadly collision?

Over 60 people lost their lives when an American Airlines regional passenger jet collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
The crash occurred in the cold Potomac River, near Reagan Washington National Airport.
As per the reports, 28 bodies had been recovered from the river so far.
The crash appeared to be the deadliest air disaster in the US in more than 20 years.
What caused the plane to crash?
The local authorities are still looking into what caused the crash, however some details have emerged so far, as pointed out by Reuters.
The black boxes, which hold crucial information about the final moments of the flight, have not been recovered yet.
As per the outlet, the Blackhawk helicopter also has data recorders, but it is unclear whether the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) or the Pentagon will analyze them once they are recovered.
The wreckage from the crash is being kept in Hangar 7 at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy stated that the midair collision was avoidable and pledged to "make sure that these mistakes do not happen again and again."
The NTSB will hold a meeting with representatives from aircraft manufacturer Bombardier, the US Aviation Administration (FAA), American Airlines and other relevant groups to organize and carry out the investigation into the crash.
As per the reports, the initial report on the investigation will be released in 30 days while the final report is expected to be completed within 12 to 18 months.