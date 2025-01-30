Bishop of Liverpool retires amid sexual assault, harassment allegations

The Bishop of Liverpool, John Perumbalath, steps down following the allegations of sexual abuse and harassment.
According to CNN, days after the accusations of assaulting a woman and harassing a fellow bishop, the British bishop on Thursday, January 30, 2025, announced his retirement.
Although Perumbalath denied all the allegations, the senior leadership of the Diocese of Liverpool, in a statement on Wednesday, called his position “untenable” and urged him to “step aside from all ministry in the Diocese of Liverpool” till the investigation is completed.
The bishop, in his resignation letter, said, “Since those allegations were made, I have consistently maintained that I have not done anything wrong and continue to do so. I do not wish this story to become a distraction for this incredible diocese and its people, whom it has been an honour and joy to serve. This is not a resignation occasioned by fault or by any admission of liability.”
Meanwhile, the Diocese of Liverpool encouraged his step of resigning, saying, “This is a deeply painful situation, and we hold all concerned in our prayers. We continue working hard to support all those who have been affected by this story and to support our clergy, congregations, and staff as their ministry continues.”
Notably, the Church of England has been under several scandals linked to sexual abuse in recent months. In November 2024, the leader of the Church, Justin Welby, stepped down as Archbishop of Canterbury for not handling a child abuse case rightly.