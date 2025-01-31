Will Smith, Jada Pinkett make shocking move amid separation  

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith remain committed to their relationship despite living in separate homes and leading independent lives, reaffirming that they are still together.
As per PEOPLE, a source shared, “Call it what you want. They are living their own lives but haven’t completely severed ties.”
The insider source added, “Will is busy with film and music and doing okay.”
According to the tipster, the producer-actor “is a bit disillusioned with Hollywood but that could all change with some new success.”
Another source also mentioned that Will, 56, and Jada, 53, “are still together,” but as far as cohabiting, they "have had separate homes for years."
To note, prior to the release of her memoir Worthy in 2023, the Girl Trip star revealed, “We’re still figuring it out.”
“We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us,” she added.
Jada continued, “I’m going to be by his side … but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself.”
Will and Jada separated in 2016 after they got married in 1997.