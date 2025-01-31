Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet announces delightful news amid Kylie Jenner romance

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after ‘flirting’ in Kylie Jenner absence rumours

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 31, 2025


Timothée Chalamet has shared a big news with his fans amid two years of Kylie Jenner romance.

The romantic couple had been making headlines these days for their constant support for each other “careers.”

On Thursday night, the Dune actor announced that his film A Complete Unknown will be released in France.

Timothée captioned the post, “A PERFECT UNKNOWN RELEASED IN FRANCE TODAY.”

His new statement came after RadarOnline reported that the Wonka star has been “flirting” around with other ladies in Kylie’s absence.

“He's reportedly flirting with other ladies when she's not around. A lot of people are saying he should move on from Kylie for the sake of his own credibility,” the media outlet stated.

In the first frame, he can seen dancing to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Inception hit track Non, je ne regrette rien.

In another frame, the Call Me by Your Name actor facetimed his pal.

Timothée, 29, and the Kylie Cosmetic founder, 27, started dating in April 2023 and they recently made back-to-back appearances.

Notably, Timothée Chalamet starrer A Complete Unknown was released on December 25, 2024.

