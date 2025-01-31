Trending

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed's Nikkah destination REVEALED

Celebrity couple Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed are getting nikkahfied before Ramadan

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 31, 2025
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheeds wedding destination REVEALED
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed's wedding destination REVEALED 

Kubra Khan and Mirza Gohar Rasheed are reportedly  getting nikkahfied in Makkah, Saudi Arabia in February, this year.

Their family and close friends will accompany the duo at the intimate Nikkah event, marking the beginning of their journey together.

Following the event in Makkah, Kubra and Gohar are set to host the rest of the festivities in Pakistan in a full traditional style.

The couple’s wedding card has also gone viral on social media, sparking widespread buzz. 

While the card displayed their names, the exact wedding date has not been confirmed yet. 

A couple of days ago, the soon-to-be married pair officially confirmed their plans to marry, ending months of speculation.

Gohar shared a humorous video on his Instagram, showcasing several of his showbiz colleagues attempting to guess whose marriage it was.

After much confusion, the two finally confirmed it’s their wedding. 

For the unversed, Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan have always been vocal about their friendship, bond and apparent closeness. 

On the professional front, Kubra and Gohar are also known for their hit collaboration in the 2023 drama titled Jannat Se Aagay. 

David Beckham celebrates BOSS launch event with Victoria Beckham and kids

David Beckham celebrates BOSS launch event with Victoria Beckham and kids
Saif Ali Khan stabbing attack: New details emerge

Saif Ali Khan stabbing attack: New details emerge

Is asteroid 2024 YR4 going to hit the earth?

Is asteroid 2024 YR4 going to hit the earth?
Deadly Ebola virus wreaks havoc in Uganda

Deadly Ebola virus wreaks havoc in Uganda

Saif Ali Khan stabbing attack: New details emerge
Saif Ali Khan stabbing attack: New details emerge
Asim Azhar breaks silence on his wedding plans
Asim Azhar breaks silence on his wedding plans
Tripti Dimri celebrates rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant's big day
Tripti Dimri celebrates rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant's big day
Vicky Kaushal to follow in Katrina Kaif's footsteps with new project?
Vicky Kaushal to follow in Katrina Kaif's footsteps with new project?
Junaid Khan breaks silence on bold remarks about Aamir Khan's ex-wives
Junaid Khan breaks silence on bold remarks about Aamir Khan's ex-wives
Joy Awards: Hrithik Roshan rubs shoulders with Hollywood bigwigs at special event
Joy Awards: Hrithik Roshan rubs shoulders with Hollywood bigwigs at special event
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar dazzles in emerald elegance
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar dazzles in emerald elegance
Ajay Devgn reflects on major 'Singham Again' flaws
Ajay Devgn reflects on major 'Singham Again' flaws
Kareena Kapoor's cousin breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident
Kareena Kapoor's cousin breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident
Saba Qamar shares major update from hospital bed
Saba Qamar shares major update from hospital bed
Aamir Khan officially reveals release plans for 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Aamir Khan officially reveals release plans for 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Feroze Khan shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'
Feroze Khan shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'