Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed's Nikkah destination REVEALED

Kubra Khan and Mirza Gohar Rasheed are reportedly getting nikkahfied in Makkah, Saudi Arabia in February, this year.
Their family and close friends will accompany the duo at the intimate Nikkah event, marking the beginning of their journey together.
Following the event in Makkah, Kubra and Gohar are set to host the rest of the festivities in Pakistan in a full traditional style.
The couple’s wedding card has also gone viral on social media, sparking widespread buzz.
While the card displayed their names, the exact wedding date has not been confirmed yet.
A couple of days ago, the soon-to-be married pair officially confirmed their plans to marry, ending months of speculation.
Gohar shared a humorous video on his Instagram, showcasing several of his showbiz colleagues attempting to guess whose marriage it was.
After much confusion, the two finally confirmed it’s their wedding.
For the unversed, Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan have always been vocal about their friendship, bond and apparent closeness.
On the professional front, Kubra and Gohar are also known for their hit collaboration in the 2023 drama titled Jannat Se Aagay.