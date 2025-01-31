Sajal Ali, Ahmed Ali Akbar reunite on-screen with exciting project 

Trending

  • January 31, 2025
Sajal Ali and Ahmed Ali Akbar are back! 

After an eight-year hiatus, the talented duo will again light up small screens in a brand-new project tentatively titled Café Firaq which promises a captivating story.

Fans were deeply taken aback by the actor’s previous collaboration in the 2016 drama Mera Yaar Miladay, where Ahmed portrayed the role of a hopeless romantic eager to reunite with Amal played by Sajal.

Their on-screen chemistry in the drama was widely loved and adored and viewers are waiting to see them yet again.

The title Café Firaq has left fans speculating about the plot and story line. Is café the setting where the characters meet?

What added more to the excitement levels was that the drama was penned by the prolific Hashim Nadeem, known for his powerful storytelling in dramas Parizaad, Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Ishq Zahe Naseeb, and Raqs-e-Bismil.

On social media, writer Hashim also shared AI character sketches of Cafe Firaq. 

To note, Sajal Aly last starred in the drama serial Zard Patton Ka Bunn alongside Hamza Sohail.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Ali Akbar also has his next grand project Sanwal Yaar Piya lined up, the filming of which has already hit floors. 

