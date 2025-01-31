UFC president Dana White strikes back at Bryce Mitchell’s Hitler comment

Sports

American martial artist Bryce Mitchell made shocking remarks on a podcast, raising concerns among sports fans

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 31, 2025
UFC CEO and president Dana White slammed fighter Bryce Mitchell for his hateful remarks.

The No. 13 fighter on a podcast praised Adolf Hitler and denied the Holocaust, sparking reaction from the fans and the sports community.

White shared a statement on Thursday, noting, "I’ve heard a lot of dumb and ignorant shit said over the years, but this is probably the worst."

He added, "First of all, when you talk about Hitler, he was responsible for the death of 6 million Jews and it was his intent to completely eliminate the Jewish people."

The 55-year-old continued, "Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the Earth, and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron."

While criticising the on-going popularity of podcasts, White shared, "That’s the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform to a lot of dumb and ignorant people."

Mitchell called Hitler a "good guy" who "fought for his country" during the first episode of his ArkanSanity Podcast.

Despite the strong statement against the fighter, as per the organisation, UFC will not be taking any disciplinary action against Mitchell, in the pretext of free speech.

