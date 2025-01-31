Suki Waterhouse makes first appearance after Robert Pattinson wedding rumours

Suki Waterhouse performed for the first time amid Robert Pattinson's wedding speculations.
The popular songstress stunned fans with her mesmerising vocals at The American Heart Association's 2025 Red Dress Collection Concert on Thursday, January 30th.
Suki was wearing a long-fitted red gown that featured batwing sleeves. She completed her look by parting her hair into two.
The mother-of-one sang one of her superhit songs for the fundraiser’s audience to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease.
During the star-studded event, her sisters Immy and Maddi have also attended the show for her sister’s big night, while her fiancé was notably absent.
Apart from Suki and her siblings, numerous Hollywood figures, including Demi Lovato, Mickey Guyton, Rita Ora, Tisha Campbell, Madison Marsh, Teyana Taylor, Sharon Stone, and others, attended the live musical performances.
This appearance of Suki came after a report claimed that she had tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Robert.
An insider disclosed to the celebrity gossip account, Duexmoi, that the couple, who began dating in July 2018, walked the aisle at an intimate wedding function at a farmhouse.
The tipster added, "Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse got married at NYE at the Caribbean resort I work at!!!"
As of now, Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have not confirmed any of the ongoing speculations about their wedding.