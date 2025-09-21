Home / Entertainment

Steve Martin cancels tour shows with Martin Short after shock COVID diagnosis

  • By Ume Umema
Steve Martin has been forced to cancel two shows on his joint tour with longtime collaborator Martin Short after testing positive for COVID-19.

Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, September 19, the comedy legend made the heartbreaking announcement hours before he was set to take the stage in Virginia Beach.

"Dear Virginia Beach and Richmond. Sadly, I have come down with Covid," the 79-year-old actor wrote alongside a photo of a sad-looking dog wearing Mickey Mouse ears.

He further added, "I can’t possibly do the shows that you deserve. So Marty and I must cancel tonight & tomorrow. But we will return under better circumstances."

Steve later shared a second post featuring his positive COVID test beside a negative flu result.

“Hey! No flu!” he jokingly wrote in the caption.

Following the announcement, fans quickly flooded Martin’s Instagram comments with an outpouring of support and well wishes.

Martin’s website also confirmed the cancellations soon thereafter, noting, “Unfortunately, Steve Martin has come down with COVID, and out of an abundance of caution, the shows will be canceled. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Refunds will be available to ticket buyers.”

Steve Martin and Martin Short are currently on their Dukes of Funnytown tour, which has been drawing audiences nationwide with its mix of comedy sketches, music, and stories.

