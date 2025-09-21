Christopher Nolan elected president of Directors Guild of America

Christopher Nolan has officially been elected President of the Directors Guild of America (DGA).
The election was decided on Saturday, September 20, at the DGA’s biennial national convention, where 167 delegates cast votes on behalf of members nationwide for several roles.
DGA is an entertainment guild that represents the interests of film and television directors in the United States motion picture industry and abroad.
The legendary filmmaker Nolan succeeded Lesli Linka Glatter, who served two terms at the helm and was first elected in 2021.
Nolan has long been active in the DGA and currently serves on its national board of directors.
“To be elected President of the Directors Guild of America is one of the greatest honors of my career,” Nolan said in a statement.
The Interstellar director continued, “Our industry is experiencing tremendous change, and I thank the Guild’s membership for entrusting me with this responsibility. I also want to thank President Glatter for her leadership over the past four years.”
“I look forward to collaborating with her and the newly elected Board to achieve important creative and economic protections for our members,” he added.
Christopher Nolan, who recently earned two Oscars for 2023’s Oppenheimer, is currently filming The Odyssey, which is set for release in July through Universal Pictures.