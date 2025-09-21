Home / Entertainment

Cardi B addresses ghostwriting accusations over her new album

American rapper hits out at Joe Budden and other critics who claims she had a ghostwriter

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Cardi B has recently addressed ghostwriting accusations over her new album, Am I the Drama?

The rapper responded to a question about the album’s disses after Joe said, “Whoever is writing this line, he is smoking this,” during The Joe Budden Podcast.

Cardi B, however, was not here for the suggestion that she didn't write her own lyrics.

“Whoever wrote it?” she wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The rapper further said, “Nah that's CARDI… this is my process...”

“I'm a natural roaster and you already know I'm quick with the mouth so I'll be coming up with lines and I'll record myself then lay it later,” added the 32-year-old.

The WAP crooner slammed a few of her fellow singers in her new album, which became available for streaming on September 19.

The rapper lashed out at Ice Spice, who many believed threw shade at the mother of three in her 2024 song, BB Belt.

However, Cardi B clarified that she wasn't afraid of anyone taking her place in the industry, calling the Ice a “snow-face b-tch”.

The Up singer also hit at rapper BIA, mentioning her directly.

Cardi appeared on The Breakfast Club, where she explained her decision to mention BIA by name, claiming the rapper had spoken negatively about her children.

“You mentioned my kids tryna be cute,” said the rapper.

Cardi pointed out, “She did her little diss and it was trash… I could’ve [left] it at that, but everything on social media is gonna be seen.”

“When my kids grow up one day and they see that you mentioned them, they’re gonna ask me, ‘So what you said? What you did [in response]?' I’m not gonna tell my kids, 'I felt like she took the high road because she lost, cause people weren’t on her side,’” explained the Please Me crooner.

“Nah, I’m not sayin' that to my kids. I’m [gonna be] like, 'You see how I violated?’” she added.

Meanwhile, Cardi fired back at industry peers, saying, “Seven years and the time has come. Seven years of love, light, and loss. Seven years I gave them grace, but now I give them hell.”

“I learned power's not giving, it's taking. I'm shedding feathers and no more tears,” she remarked.

