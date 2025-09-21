Home / Entertainment

Matthew McConaughey’s shocking admission on being sexually assault as a teen

‘Interstellar’ star recalls trauma of kidnapping experience in a new interview

  • By Riba Shaikh
Matthew McConaughey has recently made shocking admission about being sexually assaulted as a teenager.

The Interstellar actor recalled his traumatic experience of being kidnapped when he was 18 in his new book.

“I’ve never felt so vulnerable and unable to do anything about it,” said Matthew in an exclusive interview with The Guardians.

The Dallas Buyers Club actor opened up that he was able to escape after waking up “right before it could have been worse”.

“Talk about divine intervention. I got out relatively unscathed. It could have been worse is what I’m saying,” pointed out the 55-year-old.

He said the nightmare experience, which he escaped from, was horrifying in ways he didn’t even understand.

“Did it crush some innocence of mine? That my nice guy, young Matthew, believed in the innocence of the world and no one would try to do harm to me or anyone else unless I provoked it? Sure,” explained the How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days actor.

Elsewhere in the interview, Matthew revealed he quit acting for two years and even considered changing profession because of typecasting.

The actor added that the acting break was “scary”, and he thought about teaching high school or becoming a wildlife guide as he “stepped out of Hollywood” and had “got out of his lane”.

Meanwhile, Matthew has decided to turn his career trajectory after the hiatus and worked in movies like Killer Joe, Magic Mike and others that made him what he’s today.

