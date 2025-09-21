Ben Affleck’s worst ‘nightmare’ may come true: Here’s why

Ben Affleck has recently expressed his sadness after Jennifer Garner subtly hints at her wedding plans with boyfriend John Miller.
A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that the Argo star took solace in Jennifer since his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.
But the the 13 Going on 30 actress is all set to remarry her boyfriend John as she publicly flaunts her engagement ring, leaving Ben in despair.
Earlier, the actor and producer reportedly spent his August 15 birthday on a low-key lunch with Fin and Sam instead of a big blowout with celeb friends.
According to an insider, The Batman actor never thought that the Elektra actress, with whom he shares three kids, would “remarry” and this is Ben’s “worst nightmare”.
“For Ben, it's torture," said a source.
The insider told the outlet that the actor “was clinging to the hope she'd have second thoughts and call it off, but now that's clearly not happening”.
“He has to get his head around the fact Jennifer will be officially wed and tied down to someone else who's going to be living under the same roof and spending time with his kids,” explained a source.
Meanwhile, after hearing this news, the source revealed that Ben's “having a tough time of it”.
“Pals are checking in and making sure he's okay,” added an insider.