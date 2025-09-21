Home / Entertainment

Ben Affleck’s worst ‘nightmare’ may come true: Here’s why

Jennifer Garner subtly hints at marriage plans with boyfriend John Miller

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |

Ben Affleck’s worst ‘nightmare’ may come true: Here’s why




Ben Affleck has recently expressed his sadness after Jennifer Garner subtly hints at her wedding plans with boyfriend John Miller.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that the Argo star took solace in Jennifer since his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

But the the 13 Going on 30 actress is all set to remarry her boyfriend John as she publicly flaunts her engagement ring, leaving Ben in despair.

Earlier, the actor and producer reportedly spent his August 15 birthday on a low-key lunch with Fin and Sam instead of a big blowout with celeb friends.

According to an insider, The Batman actor never thought that the Elektra actress, with whom he shares three kids, would “remarry” and this is Ben’s “worst nightmare”.

“For Ben, it's torture," said a source.

The insider told the outlet that the actor “was clinging to the hope she'd have second thoughts and call it off, but now that's clearly not happening”.

“He has to get his head around the fact Jennifer will be officially wed and tied down to someone else who's going to be living under the same roof and spending time with his kids,” explained a source.

Meanwhile, after hearing this news, the source revealed that Ben's “having a tough time of it”.

“Pals are checking in and making sure he's okay,” added an insider.

You Might Like:

Britney Spears struggling to lead a normal life after conservatorship

Britney Spears struggling to lead a normal life after conservatorship
Pop icon's family and fans express concern over her mental well-being

Cardi B makes emotional plea to ex Offset after revealing new pregnancy

Cardi B makes emotional plea to ex Offset after revealing new pregnancy
The 'Drip' singer and her ex-boyfriend, Offset, officially ended their on-and-off relationship in 2024 after several years together

Priscilla Presley’s strong reaction on Lisa Marie, Michael Jackson marriage

Priscilla Presley’s strong reaction on Lisa Marie, Michael Jackson marriage
Michael Jackson tied the knot with Priscilla Presley’s daughter back in 1994

Matthew McConaughey’s shocking admission on being sexually assaulted as a teen

Matthew McConaughey’s shocking admission on being sexually assaulted as a teen
‘Interstellar’ star recalls trauma of kidnapping experience in a new interview

Cardi B addresses ghostwriting accusations over her new album

Cardi B addresses ghostwriting accusations over her new album
American rapper hits out at Joe Budden and other critics who claims she had a ghostwriter

Steve Martin cancels tour shows with Martin Short after shock COVID diagnosis

Steve Martin cancels tour shows with Martin Short after shock COVID diagnosis
Steve Martin and Martin Short are currently on their Dukes of Funnytown tour

Dwayne Johnson reflects on challenging 'Smashing Machine' role

Dwayne Johnson reflects on challenging 'Smashing Machine' role
'The Rock' talks about playing bold role in upcoming Benny Safdie directed movie

Cardi B reflects on painful past childbirths ahead of welcoming fourth child

Cardi B reflects on painful past childbirths ahead of welcoming fourth child
Cardi B is currently pregnant with her fourth child with boyfriend, Stefon Diggs

Olivia Rodrigo breaks silence on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ show cancellation

Olivia Rodrigo breaks silence on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ show cancellation
American singer-songwriter shares her thoughts on social media over Jimmy Kimmel Show suspension

Christopher Nolan elected president of Directors Guild of America

Christopher Nolan elected president of Directors Guild of America
The 'Oppenheimer' director has long been active in the DGA and currently serves on its national board of directors

Reese Witherspoon shares rare journey of overcoming abusive relationship

Reese Witherspoon shares rare journey of overcoming abusive relationship
Hello Sunshine founder discusses aftermath of leaving a toxic relationship

Matthew McConaughey shares intimate tips for 13 years of wedded bliss

Matthew McConaughey shares intimate tips for 13 years of wedded bliss
Matthew McConaughey share three children with his wife of 13 years, Camila Alves