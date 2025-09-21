Britney Spears struggling to lead a normal life after conservatorship

Britney Spears has recently decided to isolate herself from friends and family following conservatorship.
The Toxic crooner is finding it tough to lead a normal life amid her mental health struggles.
Instead of taking professional help, Britney prefers to indulge in social media antics that have only raised concerns about her well-being.
The singer’s fans were shocked after her latest social media post went viral that featured her disordered home with dog feces around the floor.
A source spilled to Page Six that the singer has “chosen to isolate herself in her Los Angeles home”.
“She has people like staff, security guards, assistants, no real friends,” revealed an insider.
Another source close to the singer mentioned that her friends are “always concerned about Britney and her well-being and making sure if she's okay”.
Some insiders also claimed that helping Britney “would be difficult even if they found a way, as she is now an independent woman,” unlike during her conservatorship.
Amidst all her issues, there is only silver lining for the songstress is her ongoing “reconciliation” with her sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
A source told Us Weekly that she and her sons are now “healing together”.
“The boys are maturing, and they want their mom in their lives, and Britney is really happy about that.”
“She's so grateful to have them in her life. She feels whole again,” added an insider.