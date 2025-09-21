Home / Entertainment

Britney Spears struggling to lead a normal life after conservatorship

Pop icon's family and fans express concern over her mental well-being

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Britney Spears struggling to lead a normal life after conservatorship
Britney Spears struggling to lead a normal life after conservatorship

Britney Spears has recently decided to isolate herself from friends and family following conservatorship.

The Toxic crooner is finding it tough to lead a normal life amid her mental health struggles.

Instead of taking professional help, Britney prefers to indulge in social media antics that have only raised concerns about her well-being.

The singer’s fans were shocked after her latest social media post went viral that featured her disordered home with dog feces around the floor.

A source spilled to Page Six that the singer has “chosen to isolate herself in her Los Angeles home”.

“She has people like staff, security guards, assistants, no real friends,” revealed an insider.

Another source close to the singer mentioned that her friends are “always concerned about Britney and her well-being and making sure if she's okay”.

Some insiders also claimed that helping Britney “would be difficult even if they found a way, as she is now an independent woman,” unlike during her conservatorship.

Amidst all her issues, there is only silver lining for the songstress is her ongoing “reconciliation” with her sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

A source told Us Weekly that she and her sons are now “healing together”.

“The boys are maturing, and they want their mom in their lives, and Britney is really happy about that.” 

“She's so grateful to have them in her life. She feels whole again,” added an insider.

You Might Like:

Ben Affleck’s worst ‘nightmare’ may come true: Here’s why

Ben Affleck’s worst ‘nightmare’ may come true: Here’s why
Jennifer Garner subtly hints at marriage plans with boyfriend John Miller

Cardi B makes emotional plea to ex Offset after revealing new pregnancy

Cardi B makes emotional plea to ex Offset after revealing new pregnancy
The 'Drip' singer and her ex-boyfriend, Offset, officially ended their on-and-off relationship in 2024 after several years together

Priscilla Presley’s strong reaction on Lisa Marie, Michael Jackson marriage

Priscilla Presley’s strong reaction on Lisa Marie, Michael Jackson marriage
Michael Jackson tied the knot with Priscilla Presley’s daughter back in 1994

Matthew McConaughey’s shocking admission on being sexually assaulted as a teen

Matthew McConaughey’s shocking admission on being sexually assaulted as a teen
‘Interstellar’ star recalls trauma of kidnapping experience in a new interview

Cardi B addresses ghostwriting accusations over her new album

Cardi B addresses ghostwriting accusations over her new album
American rapper hits out at Joe Budden and other critics who claims she had a ghostwriter

Steve Martin cancels tour shows with Martin Short after shock COVID diagnosis

Steve Martin cancels tour shows with Martin Short after shock COVID diagnosis
Steve Martin and Martin Short are currently on their Dukes of Funnytown tour

Dwayne Johnson reflects on challenging 'Smashing Machine' role

Dwayne Johnson reflects on challenging 'Smashing Machine' role
'The Rock' talks about playing bold role in upcoming Benny Safdie directed movie

Cardi B reflects on painful past childbirths ahead of welcoming fourth child

Cardi B reflects on painful past childbirths ahead of welcoming fourth child
Cardi B is currently pregnant with her fourth child with boyfriend, Stefon Diggs

Olivia Rodrigo breaks silence on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ show cancellation

Olivia Rodrigo breaks silence on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ show cancellation
American singer-songwriter shares her thoughts on social media over Jimmy Kimmel Show suspension

Christopher Nolan elected president of Directors Guild of America

Christopher Nolan elected president of Directors Guild of America
The 'Oppenheimer' director has long been active in the DGA and currently serves on its national board of directors

Reese Witherspoon shares rare journey of overcoming abusive relationship

Reese Witherspoon shares rare journey of overcoming abusive relationship
Hello Sunshine founder discusses aftermath of leaving a toxic relationship

Matthew McConaughey shares intimate tips for 13 years of wedded bliss

Matthew McConaughey shares intimate tips for 13 years of wedded bliss
Matthew McConaughey share three children with his wife of 13 years, Camila Alves