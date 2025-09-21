Home / Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo breaks silence on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ show cancellation

American singer-songwriter shares her thoughts on social media over Jimmy Kimmel Show suspension

  • By Riba Shaikh
Olivia Rodrigo has recently showed undue support to Jimmy Kimnel on social media following his ABC suspension this week

The Déjà vu singer shares her honest take on late-night talk show host after he made statement on Charlie Kirk assassination.

On September 20, the singer and actress reposted SAG-AFRTRA statement about late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! being suspended amid the ongoing situation.

In the caption, the pop star wrote that she was “so upset over this blatant censorship and abuse of power”.

The musician added, “I stand with Jimmy Kimmel and I stand for freedom of speech.”

The comments came after Jimmy revealed he’s preparing for his return to television after being suspended “indefinitely” over his comments about assassinated Charlie Kirk.

Interestingly, Olivia also appeared to include David Letterman's view on the situation.

Earlier on social media, the singer reshared a video of the retired television host thinking about Jimmy and comparing Donald Trump's presidency to autocracy.

“You can't go around firing somebody because you're fearful or trying to suck up to an authoritarian — a criminal — administration in the Oval Office,” he told The Atlantic during a live interview.

David also admitted that this “managed media is silly and ridiculous”.

The late-night host explained that CBS was also “rude” for their insensitive treatment with Stephen Colbert when the network announced cancellation of The Late Show earlier this year.

Meanwhile, other late-night hosts also slammed the network over Jimmy’s show suspension.

