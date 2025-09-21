Dwayne Johnson reflects on challenging 'Smashing Machine' role

Dwayne Johnson has recently reflected on playing bold role in the upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine.
The Red Notice actor responded to a question about staying in lane while speaking to Tracy Smith on CBS News Sunday Morning.
“They were not saying exact words but I could feel a vibe,” said The Rock in a new interview.
Dwayne said that staying in my lane or “staying in my comfort zone means their comfort too”.
“Their life isn’t disrupted by like, Oh, wait, Dwayne, what are you getting ready to do? Is that equating to box office?’” remarked the 53-year-old.
Dwayne cleared that not all people around him are “shallow” but it’s “human nature, change and any kind of disruption is scary to people”.
“But that’s what you gotta do,” continued the Jungle Cruise actor.
“I know in my world, I need people’s opinions, those whom I trust, I need their insight,” explained Dwayne.
However, eventually, The Rock noted, “I am going to make the call and this is the direction I am gonna go in.”
Sharing a small clip of his interview on Instagram on September 20, the Jumanji star wrote, “I reached a point where I just got tired of being comfortable, ya know? Best decision I ever made, as it’s had a big impact on every area of my life.”
“Hungry to grow, hungry for challenges,” he added.