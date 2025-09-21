Home / Entertainment

Cardi B reflects on painful past childbirths ahead of welcoming fourth child

Cardi B is currently pregnant with her fourth child with boyfriend, Stefon Diggs

  By Ume Umema
Cardi B has opened up about her past painful childbirths as she prepares to welcome her fourth baby.

During her appearance on the September 19 episode of The Breakfast Club podcast, the WAP rapper revealed the realities of labor and delivery, sharing candid details about her past experiences.

“My second baby, he too big — he broke me. The first one, I had to stitch,” she shared, referring to her kids, son Wave and daughter Kulture.

According to the Mayo Clinic, vaginal tears are “common during childbirth and vary in severity, ranging from 1st to 4th degree tears. They often occur when an infant’s head is too large for the vagina to stretch around as it comes through the vaginal opening.”

Cardi went on to say, “It was hard. But that’s what I’m saying — now things are just a little different and I’m more experienced."

"Like, the third one was so easy, so I’m expecting this one to be as easy as well, in the name of the Lord. That’s why I’m like, ‘I just did it last year. I can do it [again],’” she added.

The 31-year-old singer shared the news on Wednesday, September 17 during a podcast appearance, confirming she is expecting her fourth child and her first with Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B shares Kulture, 7, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 11 months, with her estranged husband, Offset.

