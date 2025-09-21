Cardi B makes emotional plea to ex Offset after revealing new pregnancy 

After facing the traumatic relationship experience with her ex-boyfriend, Offset, Cardi B now wanted a fresh start with her new partner, Stefon Diggs.
The popular rap icon, who recently broke the internet with her fourth pregnancy news, urged her former beau to let go of the hate that he still carries in his heart.
In a conversation with Gayle King on CBS Morning, Cardi confessed that Offset has some "animosity" due to their ongoing co-parenting cases.
"I don't know how long it will take him, I don't really have any hate in my heart anymore," she explained.
The mom-of-three further shared, "I think he has some hate in his heart right now. I don't know how long it's going to take. I get along with everyone I've ever dated. If we move on, he shouldn't have any animosity anymore."
"We should be able to raise kids together. We should be able to ask each other questions. We should be able to say, ‘Hey, look at what one of the kids just did;’ ‘Look at this;’ ‘Look at the report card.’ We should be able to celebrate, but we’re not," she added.
Cardi additionally urged the American rap star to be a better person for the sake of their children's bright future.
This bombshell confession from Cardi B comes shortly after she announced that she and her NFL star boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, are expecting their first child together.
It is important to note that Cardi B, who parted ways with Offset in 2024, co-parents her three children, including Kulture Kiari, 7, Wave Set, 3, and Blossom with her ex-partner.