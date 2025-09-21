Home / Entertainment

Priscilla Presley’s strong reaction on Lisa Marie, Michael Jackson marriage

Michael Jackson tied the knot with Priscilla Presley’s daughter back in 1994

Priscilla Presley has recently expressed her disgust about her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s brief marriage with Michael Jackson.

The former wife of Elvis Presley makes honest confession about her daughter tying the knot with late pop icon in her new memoir, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis, which will hit book stores on September 23.

In an excerpt obtained by The Sun, Priscilla revealed she was “appalled” by the marriage that happened in 1994.

“I asked her if they had a physical relationship,” wrote the 80-year-old. “Like so many people, I wasn't sure.'

Priscilla added, “She said yeah.”

The Making of Priscilla star slammed late Michael and even doubted his intentions of his marriage with her daughter.

“I knew in my bones that Michael wasn't marrying Lisa Marie; he was marrying the Presley dynasty,” she clarified in her memoir.

Priscilla also alleged that he was looking for “good publicity” back then after being accused of child molestation, which he strongly denied.

American business and actress pointed out that her late daughter believed Michael was innocent.

She recalled the king of pop started reaching out to Lisa Marie at the time of his child abuse scandal.

“Michael was a manipulative man, and I think he had his sights set on her long before she realised it,” she declared.

Priscilla added, “The childlike innocence he projected was part of his public mask.”

Meanwhile, the actress recalled Elvis had sigh of relief when Lisa and Michael both announced their divorce less than two years later.

