Mark Zuckerberg faces growing leak crisis amid major strategic push

Mark Zuckerberg expressed frustration during an internal company meeting after the confidential information was leaked within the company.
But in an ironic twist, his own comments were also leaked to the media.
“We try to be really open, and then everything I say leaks. It sucks,” Zuckerberg reportedly said during the “all-hands” meeting.
In reaction to the internal leaks, Meta’s Chief Information Security Officer, Guy Rosen sent a stern warning to more than 70,000 employees, as per Mail Online.
He made it clear in an internal memo, which was also leaked, that the company takes leaks “seriously” and there will be strong consequences for anyone caught sharing confidential information.
Rosen added, “Our teams become demoralized and we all waste time that is better spent working on our products and toward our goals and mission.”
During a one-hour-long meeting, Meta’s CEO outlined his plans for the company’s future.
He highlighted that the current year will be a crucial for major initiatives, such as advancements in artificial intelligence, data centres and virtual Metaverse.
Zuckerberg has faced internal leaks during his efforts to align Meta with President Donald Trump after his electoral win.
Meta also agreed to pay $25 million to settle a lawsuit filed by Trump after his accounts were suspended following the January 6 Capitol riots.
Despite Meta’s efforts to manage internal information, it is unclear whether the new steps they are taking will successfully prevent future leaks.