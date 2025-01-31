Pete Davidson recalls tense encounter with Leonardo DiCaprio at 'SNL' 9 years ago

Pete Davidson has shared a hilarious story about a surprise encounter with Leonardo DiCaprio at Saturday Night Live's 40th anniversary special in 2015.
During his appearance on The Tonight Show on Thursday, the 31-year-old former Saturday Night Live star revealed that the 50-year-old Oscar 'freaked' him out at the time.
He recalled that when he was about to “introduce a category” with his former costar Leslie Jones, but just as the on-set announcer said he had five seconds before the show went live again, he felt a surprise tug on his shirt, from none other than DiCaprio.
Pete revealed that DiCaprio, sporting his iconic Revenant beard, tugged on his shirt and whispered, "I like what you're doing.”
Just at that moment, the woman keeping tabs shouted 'Live!', which threw Pete off his game.
He also joked about the anxiety-provoking experience of performing in front of a star-studded audience, including Jack Nicholson and Taylor Swift on SNL's anniversary show.
Pete Davidson recently revealed that he is portraying iconic role of Petey the cat in the upcoming movie Dog Man.