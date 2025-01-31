Entertainment

Jessica Alba breaks cover after divorce announcement with Cash Warren

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren announced separation this month after spending 17 years of marriage as couple

  • January 31, 2025
Jessica Alba made her first appearance after her divorce announcement with her now-estranged husband, Cash Warren. 

The 43-year-old American actress attended the FireAid Benefit Concert at the Intuit Dome in California on Thursday, January 30th, to support the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires victims.

During the star-studded event, Alba was wearing a black long coat, which she paired with wide-leg jeans and a black blouse.

She completed her look by parting her hair into two.

The musical show was aimed at raising funds for the communities affected by the deadliest fires in the city.

According to People magazine, numerous Hollywood singers have contributed to supporting the LA victims by voluntarily performing in the show.

The live musical performers included Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, and Lil Baby.

Alba made this public appearance shortly after she announced her divorce from her ex-husband.

Taking to Instagram, the 43-year-old actress issued a brief statement in which she shared that she and Warren have parted ways after 17 years of marriage.

"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals," Alba wrote.

For those unaware, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren now co-parent their kids Honour Marie, Haven Garner, and Hayes. 

