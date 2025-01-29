NASA stranded astronauts to return on earth 'as soon as possible,' Trump orders

SpaceX would have to gear up for another astronautical mission as the founder Elon Musk vowed to bring back the "abandoned" astronauts.
Musk turned to his X on Wednesday, disclosing the plans to bring back the two astronauts that were left stranded on the International Space Station (ISS), he said he will bring them back, "as soon as possible."
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) space crew, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, went to ISS on Boeing’s Starliner capsule in June 2024.
President Trump wrote on Truth Social, noting, "I have just asked Elon Musk and SpaceX to "go get" the 2 brave astronauts who have been virtually abandoned in space by the Biden Administration."
He concluded his post wishing the Tesla founder best of luck for his mission.
As per NASA, the crew isn’t "stranded" and they have a plan for their safe journey back home.
Along with that, the astronauts are train for lengthy missions and medical experts are keeping an eye on their health during their stay.
The test flight was supposed to last only eight days, but the engineers at NASA and Boeing uncovered issues with the spacecraft’s propulsion system.
The problem prompted the team to return the vehicle back to Earth without the crew. The two have remained at the station ever since.
As per NASA policies, they need to replace the crew with another in order to not leave the station understaffed, which might result in any maintenance problems.
According to the latest development, the Crew-10 journey to ISS was delayed till March, which was the replacement staff for Wilmore and Williams.
SpaceX has an exclusive contract signed for all the upcoming missions on the schedule, but it’s unclear if NASA would have to pay Musk’s company an additional amount for the crew return flight.