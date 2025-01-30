OpenAI, Microsoft make strong claims against DeepSeek amid growing fame 

DeepSeek faced yet another hurdle after its US counterparts OpenAI and Microsoft accused the platform for unfair practices.
As reported by NBC, the artificial intelligence (AI) firm, founded by Sam Altman shared that the Chinese newbie in the market has "inappropriately" taken data from its model to enhance its own chat-bot.
DeepSeek sent shock-waves in tech world after the release of cost efficient and effective Large Language Model (LLM) on Monday, January 27, causing the stock of US chip manufacturer, Nvidia to drop.
An OpenAI rep in an email wrote that "unnamed Chinese companies" are working to catch up to American AI companies using distillation, where an LLM is trained using data generated by another LLM.
"We are aware of and reviewing indications that DeepSeek may have inappropriately distilled our models, and will share information as we know more," the spokesperson added.
The rep also disclosed that the company does not have any concern about DeepSeek violating security compliances.
Distillation is often frowned upon in LLM, but is a common practice in the industry.
Meanwhile, OpenAI has also been accused of creating ChatGPT by accessing content it did not have any right to use.
The company is facing several lawsuits, including one from The New York Times, which claimed that the tech-giant built its model by consuming millions of the newspaper’s stories without permission.
Along with that, CEO Altman congratulated DeepSeek for developing "an impressive model, particularly around what they’re able to deliver for the price."
On the other hand, Microsoft is investigation Chinese companies associated with DeepSeek to check if their technology was obtained in an unauthorized manner.
The tech-giant researchers found that, in fall, sources linked to the Chinese AI startup are extracting data using OpenAI’s application programming interface (API).