Is asteroid 2024 YR4 going to hit the earth?

An Asteroid that would destroy a city, is making its journey towards Earth, sparking concern for a possible collision.
The celestial body, known as Asteroid 2024 YR4 is between 40 to 100 meters in size with a 1.3% chance of strike in December 2032, as reported by BI.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared on Wednesday that the odds of asteroid hitting the planet are very small, noting, "There should be no particular panic or great concern about the object."
Asteroid 2024 YR4 is the biggest impact threat in 20 years and has triggered international planetary-defence planning.
The possible threat has prompted the two asteroid response groups, International Asteroid Warning Network and European Space Agency (ESA), to monitor the situation closely.
ESA revealed that if the odd remained above 1% then the group "may begin to evaluate the different options for a spacecraft-based response."
A telescope in Chile, South America first discovered the object in late December but in early January the risk level crossed 1%, which is uncommon for an asteroid-related impact.
NASA is expected to watch the asteroid till late April, following its journey and observing the danger level.
Furthermore, if the risk remains same the space agency will be constructing the first-ever mission to deflect an incoming asteroid.
If asteroid 2024 YR4 strike the planet, the effect would be the same as Tunguska event that took place in Siberia, 1908, when an asteroid exploded, flattening nearly 500,000 acres of forest.