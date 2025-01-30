Sci-Tech

DeepSeek EXPOSED by 'sensitive' data leak amid rapid success

A Chinese AI company introduced a rival to ChatGPT which became extremely popular nowadays

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 30, 2025
DeepSeek EXPOSED by sensitive data leak amid rapid success
DeepSeek EXPOSED by 'sensitive' data leak amid rapid success

Sensitive data from the Chinese AI company DeepSeek was exposed due to a database configuration error.

A Chinese AI company introduced a rival to ChatGPT which became extremely popular nowadays.

Not only that, the app also became the most downloaded free app in both the UK and the US.

The cybersecurity firm Wiz Research discovered that the database was publicly accessible and contained private information, including user chat histories, API keys and internal system details.

As per Reuters, Wiz's chief technology officer informed that once his company notified DeepSeek about the unsecured data, DeepSeek acted quickly to secure the data from further exposure.

"They took it down in less than an hour," Ami Luttwak said. "But this was so simple to find we believe we're not the only ones who found it."

DeepSeek’s quick success after launching its AI assistant caused concern in the US because of its low cost.

The company’s ability to match OpenAI’s technology at a lower cost has raised concerns about whether US AI companies like Nvidia and Microsoft can maintain their current business models and profit margins.

The reason is that the success of these companies largely depends on the high demand for their expensive GPUs from major US companies like Meta, Tesla and OpenAI.

One concern, echoed by Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research, earlier is that if other companies learn to build advanced AI models at lower costs, Nvidia’s rapid rise in stock value could be at risk.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s upcoming event to welcome key royal family members

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s upcoming event to welcome key royal family members
Washington D.C. plane crash: What caused deadly collision?

Washington D.C. plane crash: What caused deadly collision?
Kylie Jenner embraces her role as Timothée Chalamet’s no.1 supporter

Kylie Jenner embraces her role as Timothée Chalamet’s no.1 supporter
Bishop of Liverpool retires amid sexual assault, harassment allegations

Bishop of Liverpool retires amid sexual assault, harassment allegations
Chinese researchers in historic experiment create first mouse with two fathers
Chinese researchers in historic experiment create first mouse with two fathers
OpenAI, Microsoft make strong claims against DeepSeek amid growing fame
OpenAI, Microsoft make strong claims against DeepSeek amid growing fame
Meta agrees to pay Trump $25 million to settle 2021 censorship lawsuit
Meta agrees to pay Trump $25 million to settle 2021 censorship lawsuit
NASA stranded astronauts to return on earth 'as soon as possible,' Trump orders
NASA stranded astronauts to return on earth 'as soon as possible,' Trump orders
DeepSeek AI breakthrough sparks national security concerns for US
DeepSeek AI breakthrough sparks national security concerns for US
DeepSeek traction alerts local competitors as Alibaba drops updated AI model
DeepSeek traction alerts local competitors as Alibaba drops updated AI model
Scientists discover 'super-Earth' with potential to host life
Scientists discover 'super-Earth' with potential to host life
DeepSeek's rapid rise sparks alarm over data security, misuse
DeepSeek's rapid rise sparks alarm over data security, misuse
WhatsApp prepares for major AI chatbots rollout with customizable features
WhatsApp prepares for major AI chatbots rollout with customizable features
DeepSeek forced to take strong actions amid cyberattack
DeepSeek forced to take strong actions amid cyberattack
Donald Trump breaks silence on DeepSeek bold entry into US market
Donald Trump breaks silence on DeepSeek bold entry into US market
Trump confirms Microsoft enters ‘bidding war’ for TikTok
Trump confirms Microsoft enters ‘bidding war’ for TikTok