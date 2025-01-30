DeepSeek EXPOSED by 'sensitive' data leak amid rapid success

Sensitive data from the Chinese AI company DeepSeek was exposed due to a database configuration error.
A Chinese AI company introduced a rival to ChatGPT which became extremely popular nowadays.
Not only that, the app also became the most downloaded free app in both the UK and the US.
The cybersecurity firm Wiz Research discovered that the database was publicly accessible and contained private information, including user chat histories, API keys and internal system details.
As per Reuters, Wiz's chief technology officer informed that once his company notified DeepSeek about the unsecured data, DeepSeek acted quickly to secure the data from further exposure.
"They took it down in less than an hour," Ami Luttwak said. "But this was so simple to find we believe we're not the only ones who found it."
DeepSeek’s quick success after launching its AI assistant caused concern in the US because of its low cost.
The company’s ability to match OpenAI’s technology at a lower cost has raised concerns about whether US AI companies like Nvidia and Microsoft can maintain their current business models and profit margins.
The reason is that the success of these companies largely depends on the high demand for their expensive GPUs from major US companies like Meta, Tesla and OpenAI.
One concern, echoed by Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research, earlier is that if other companies learn to build advanced AI models at lower costs, Nvidia’s rapid rise in stock value could be at risk.