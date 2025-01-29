Sci-Tech

DeepSeek traction alerts local competitors as Alibaba drops updated AI model

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek is garnering global fame due to its cost, efficiency and cutting edge technology

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 29, 2025
DeepSeek traction alerts local competitors, Alibaba drops updated AI model
DeepSeek traction alerts local competitors, Alibaba drops updated AI model

Chinese tech company Alibaba has released a new version of its Qwen 2.5 artificial intelligence model amid DeepSeek popularity worldwide.

On Wednesday, January 29, the tech-giant claimed that its latest update surpasses the highly-popular and talked about DeepSeek-V3, as reported by Reuters.

Qwen 2.5 Max was released on the first day of the Lunar new year, when most people are taking a break from work and social media altogether.

The unusual timing of the launch points to the pressure DeepSeek is putting not just on the international rivals but also its domestic competitors.

Alibaba’s cloud unit said in an announcement posted on its official WeChat account, noting, "Qwen 2.5 Max outperforms…almost across the board GPT-4o, DeepSeek-V3 and Llama-3.1-405B,", referring to OpenAI and Meta’s most advanced open-source AI models.

DeepSeek’s AI assistant release on January 10 and its model, R1 drop on January 20, has taken the Silicon Valley by shock, causing tech stocks to drop.

Along with that, the Chinese startup is using a fraction of funds to its counterpart in US, which promoted the investors to question the huge spending of AI firms in United States.

Following the DeepSeek success, ByteDance, TikTok’s owner also updated its flagship AI model, which it claimed topped OpenAI’s o1 in AIME.

Zayn Malik drops unseen photos amid 'Stairway to the Sky Tour'

Zayn Malik drops unseen photos amid 'Stairway to the Sky Tour'
Prince William, Princess Kate debate key decision about Prince George’s future

Prince William, Princess Kate debate key decision about Prince George’s future
Selena Gomez’s decision to remove crying video REVEALED

Selena Gomez’s decision to remove crying video REVEALED
15 crushed to death after stampede breaks out at India's mega-festival

15 crushed to death after stampede breaks out at India's mega-festival

Scientists discover 'super-Earth' with potential to host life
Scientists discover 'super-Earth' with potential to host life
DeepSeek's rapid rise sparks alarm over data security, misuse
DeepSeek's rapid rise sparks alarm over data security, misuse
WhatsApp prepares for major AI chatbots rollout with customizable features
WhatsApp prepares for major AI chatbots rollout with customizable features
DeepSeek forced to take strong actions amid cyberattack
DeepSeek forced to take strong actions amid cyberattack
Donald Trump breaks silence on DeepSeek bold entry into US market
Donald Trump breaks silence on DeepSeek bold entry into US market
Trump confirms Microsoft enters ‘bidding war’ for TikTok
Trump confirms Microsoft enters ‘bidding war’ for TikTok
DeepSeek's cheap AI rival sends shocking blow to Nvidia's growth
DeepSeek's cheap AI rival sends shocking blow to Nvidia's growth
WhatsApp simplifies calling with exciting new update
WhatsApp simplifies calling with exciting new update
Chinese AI startup DeepSeek dethrones ChatGPT in US Apple app store
Chinese AI startup DeepSeek dethrones ChatGPT in US Apple app store
Bill Gates makes shocking confession about friendship with Jeffrey Epstein
Bill Gates makes shocking confession about friendship with Jeffrey Epstein
Living underwater for months becomes new human adventure
Living underwater for months becomes new human adventure
WhatsApp unveils major update to simplify multi-account management
WhatsApp unveils major update to simplify multi-account management